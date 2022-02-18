PJ Morton & JoJo Reunite On New Single “My Peace”

PJ Morton and JoJo had so much success with their initial collaboration that they decided to run it back one more time. Today they’ve released the new single “My Peace” which also features Mr. Talkbox.

This of course follows their Grammy winning collaboration with the stunning song “Say So” from 2019.

“My Peace” is another stirring profession of love, this time replacing romance with self-care. It also features a horn arrangement interpolated from Outkast’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” along wtih Mr. Talkbox for layers of tasteful riffs and wailing harmonies across the track.

Morton adds:

“I wanted to write a song that was a duet and gave two perspectives, but wasn’t necessarily about a relationship. I think after going through so much these last couple of years, many people really got down to what’s truly important. And most realized that nothing is worth their peace.”

This is the latest single from PJ Morton since he released “Please Don’t Walk Away” in 2021.

Both JoJo and PJ Morton are set to begin their own headlining tours in the coming weeks.