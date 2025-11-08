PJ Morton Releases “Cape Town To Cairo” (Live)

Five-time GRAMMY®-winning artist PJ Morton has released Cape Town To Cairo (Live), a new album and accompanying concert film. The release coincides with the two-year anniversary of his transformative month-long journey across Africa, a trip that birthed the original studio album.

The Cape Town To Cairo (Live) project is a reimagining of the nine original songs, now infused with the energy and unmatched musicianship of PJ Morton and his band, Afro Orleans. The live album is available now via Morton Records/EMPIRE.

In October 2023, PJ Morton embarked on a unique challenge: to create a full album in just 30 days while traveling across the African continent, starting with no music, lyrics, or preconceptions. His journey spanned South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Egypt. Morton immersed himself in local cultures, stories, and communities, channeling those raw emotions into the music that became the 2024 studio album, Cape Town To Cairo.

The live version, featuring Afro Orleans, serves as a powerful musical bridge between Morton’s native Louisiana and the rich, diverse inspirations he witnessed throughout his cross-continental experience.

While the original Cape Town To Cairo featured a host of renowned African artists and producers, including Fireboy DML, Mádé Kuti, Asa, Ndabo Zulu, Soweto Spiritual Singers, P.Priime, and The Cavemen., the live recording focuses on the exhilarating arrangements provided by the Afro Orleans band.

Following the tradition of his previous acclaimed live albums—such as the GRAMMY-winning Gumbo Unplugged and Watch The Sun Live—Cape Town To Cairo (Live) brings listeners directly into the room for an up-close and personal performance filled with massive arrangements and musical excellence.

Morton is currently in the midst of a headlining tour, which will include his annual Black Friday Show at New Orleans’ Orpheum Theatre.