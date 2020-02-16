PJ Morton Releases Live Video Recording of his Entire “The Piano Album” Session

Have you checked out the new PJ Morton acoustic project “The Piano Album”? The project is certainly something special and is giving us everything we’ve been missing in R&B music: love, passion, live instrumentation, authentic lyrics, and raw emotion.

The singer was not just satisfied to release the audio of the project, and gives us a full length video of the entire live recording. If you’re not hip to the whole situation, Morton recorded “The Piano Album” live in the studio in just one night. He invited some of his closest musician friends and made the magic happen.

You’ll hear songs that span the course of his last few solo albums including his latest single “Say So” featuring JoJo. That song just so happened to win a Grammy Award.

Enjoy what PJ Morton has to offer, you won’t find much else like it!