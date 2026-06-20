PJ Morton Releases New Double Album “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning” (Stream)

Six-time GRAMMY®-winning artist PJ Morton has officially released his most ambitious project to date: the double album Saturday Night, Sunday Morning. Available now via Morton Records and SRG-ILS Group, the collection marks the first time the acclaimed singer-songwriter has dedicated an entire body of work to capturing the full spectrum of his artistry and identity.

The project is divided into two distinct halves, each consisting of nine new tracks:

Saturday Night: A deep dive into the R&B sensibilities that have defined his career.

Sunday Morning: A soulful exploration of his gospel roots.

Written and produced entirely by Morton, the album was recorded at the historic Studio in The Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana. The record channels the dualities of Morton’s life—balancing the atmosphere of the club with the sanctity of the church, and independence with interconnectedness.

Morton enters this release amidst a period of significant critical recognition. He is currently nominated for the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at the 2026 BET Awards, and holds nominations for Producer of The Year and Song of The Year at the 2026 Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

In celebration of the launch, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) has honored Morton—who was recently named Grand Marshal of Black Music Month 2026—by opening a career-spanning exhibition titled Saturday Night, Sunday Morning. The exhibit features exclusive artifacts, instruments, and awards, and will remain on display at the museum through September 30.

Following the album release, PJ Morton and his band are set to embark on the Saturday Night, Sunday Morning World Tour. The 40-date headline trek spans North America, South America, the UK, and Europe, with notable stops including:

Detroit: Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

New York City: Town Hall

Rio de Janeiro: Rock in Rio

Los Angeles: United Theater

Tour information and ticket details are available now at pjmorton.com.