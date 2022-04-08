PJ Morton Unveils Star Studded Features For New Album “Watch The Sun” Including Stevie Wonder, Nas, Jill Scott, JoJo, El DeBarge & More

PJ Morton is bringing out an all star cast of friends to appear on his upcoming album “Watch the Sun”.

The singer is set to release the album on April 29th, 2022, and has announced that it will include features from JoJo, Mr. Talkbox, Stevie Wonder, Nas, Wale, Jill Scott, Alex Isley, El DeBarge & more.

The album will highlight the challenges Morton has faced in life and love. He adds:

“I’m being more honest, more authentic, more open than I’ve been in the past. As much as people know about me, I’m pretty private about specifics, but these were some real things going on in my life. So it manifested with lyrics that pushed myself – not just going with the first thing or the thing that felt good, but making sure that I challenged myself to go deeper.”

The album was recorded at Bogalusa, Louisiana’s historic Studio In The Country – where Allen Toussaint, Betty Davis, Stevie Wonder and more have all recorded – he and his band lived on the secluded grounds for 24 hours a day.

Featured on the album are the previously released singles “Please Don’t Walk Away” as well as “My Peace” featuring JoJo.

This past weekend, PJ Morton earned a Grammy Award for Album Of The Year, honoring his contributions to Jon Batiste’s album “We Are”. The accomplishment marks his fourth consecutive Grammy, adding to wins for Best Gospel Album in 2021, Best R&B Song in 2020, and Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2019.