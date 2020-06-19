Q. Parker Enlists Tank, Ginuwine, PJ Morton, Montell Jordan & More For New Single “I Need You”

There has been much anticipation since Q. Parker (formerly of the group 112) announced his ambitious “The Bridge Project” last year.

He returns with an exciting new single from the project called “I Need You” featuring a talented roster of artists! Some of those who join him on the song include Tank, Jacquees, Ginuwine, PJ Morton, Montell Jordan, Major., Jonathan McReynolds, and many more. The impactful song speaks to unity and brotherhood in a time when we need to hear that message the most.

This follows previous single “Made For” which featured Avery Wilson, Eric Dawkins and Deitrick Haddon. Both songs will be included on “The Bridge Project” which is an album that hopes to bridge the gap between mainstream music and Gospel music. The project during the final months of 2020. Parker adds: