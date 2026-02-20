Q. Parker Releases Video For Latest Single “Take It Off”

Grammy Award-winning R&B icon Q Parker has extended his “Evolution of Romance” campaign with the release of his latest single and accompanying music video, “Take It Off.” Released under his Paramount Collective Ventures label, the track serves as a direct narrative successor to his previous hit “Put It On,” transitioning from romantic dialogue to a deeper exploration of physical and emotional intimacy. Parker describes the project as being heavily influenced by the “timeless soul” of Marvin Gaye, aiming to reintroduce a sophisticated, intentional energy to the modern R&B landscape.

The official music video, directed by G. Visualz, prioritizes cinematic atmosphere and “grown-man” vulnerability over traditional spectacle. The release marks the third of five planned visual collaborations between Parker and the director for the current era. According to Parker, the visual is designed to mirror the song’s themes of trust and anticipation, creating a private, immersive space that emphasizes emotional clarity and connection.

“Take It Off” follows a productive string of recent releases, including “Put It On,” “Keep On Lovin’,” and “BEG,” all of which contribute to the overarching narrative of the Evolution of Romance project. By focusing on themes of affection and depth, Parker continues to solidify his mission of restoring traditional R&B values for a mature audience. The single and its video are currently available across all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.