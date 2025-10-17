Raheem DeVaughn Announces His “20 Lessons Of Love” Tour

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and celebrated host of WHUR’s 96.3 Original Quiet Storm, Raheem DeVaughn, is set to embark on his highly anticipated “20 Lessons of Love Tour,” supported by Gilead Sciences.

The nationwide tour is scheduled to launch on October 12, 2025, in Honolulu, HI, and will traverse the United States before concluding on January 31, 2026, in Augusta, GA. Key metropolitan stops include Oakland, Boston, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. Known for his dynamic stage presence and rich catalog of deeply moving R&B, DeVaughn promises fans an unforgettable concert experience centered on the universal and enduring theme of love.

The “20 Lessons of Love Tour” also serves as a landmark celebration, marking the 20th anniversary of DeVaughn’s critically acclaimed debut album, The Love Experience. This influential 2005 release introduced the world to his unique soulful sound and conscious perspective, featuring seminal tracks such as “Guess Who Loves You More” and “You.”

In a statement regarding the tour’s intent, DeVaughn shared his philosophy: “Love is the common thread that unites us all. With this tour, I want to create a space where people can not only celebrate love, but also learn, grow, and heal through it.”

The tour will pay tribute to this two-decade milestone, offering fans a celebratory journey through the music, artistic growth, and social impact of one of R&B’s most compelling voices.

“20 LESSONS OF LOVE TOUR” Starring RAHEEM DEVAUGHN

• Oct 12 – Honolulu, HI

• Nov 21 – New York, NY

• Nov 23 – Boston, MA

• Nov 25 – Oakland, CA

• Nov 26 – Oakland, CA

• Nov 28 – Houston, TX

• Dec 06 – Private Event

• Dec 11 – Cincinnati, OH

• Dec 12 – Florence, SC

• Dec 19 – Richmond, VA

• Dec 20 – Philadelphia, PA

• Dec 22 – St. Louis, MO

• Dec 23 – St. Louis, MO

• Dec 26 – Chicago, IL

• Dec 28 – Chicago, IL

• Dec 29 – Chicago, IL

• Dec 31 – Bethesda, MD

• Jan 01 – Atlanta, GA

• Jan 02 – Atlanta, GA

• Jan 04 – Atlanta, GA

• Jan 05 – Atlanta, GA

• Jan 09 – Nashville, TN

• Jan 17 – Pittsburgh, PA

• Jan 31 – Augusta, GA