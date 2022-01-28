Raheem DeVaughn Presents Bee Boy$soul’s “Back 2 Love” Album Out Now (Stream)

The new project “Back 2 Love” presented by Raheem DeVaughn from musician, songwriter and producer Bee Boy$oul is out now.

“Back 2 Love” is an eclectic mix of tracks features guest appearances from the likes of The Hamiltones, Carmen Rodgers, Eric Roberson, Dwele, and many more. The album was led by the sensual single “Mr. Midnight (The Remix) featuring Raheem DeVaughn, and also includes the previously released single “Sugar Love” featuring The Hamiltones.

Bee Boy$oul adds about the project:

“Back 2 Love” is my “birth song”; “my introduction to the world at large as producer and songwriter. I was encouraged by Raheem DeVaughn to take the courageous steps to move beyond simply playing music from the background. The artists and musicians involved are individuals with whom I’ve had personal and/or professional relationships. The songs all bear my trademark blend of jazz, hip-hop, & r&b/soul…aka “Nu JuJu.”

“Back 2 Love” serves as not only an introduction to Bee Boy$oul’s duality in the form of his musically-rich “jazz-soul-hop” sound…aka “Nu JuJu”, but those of other fast-rising, soon-to-be- noteworthy talents coming out of the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area.