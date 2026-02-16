Raheem DeVaughn Releases New Album “Quiet Storm Lover Tome Un”

The “Love King” is back. Multi-GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn has officially released his latest project, Quiet Storm Lover (Tome Un), exclusively via the artist-centric platform EVEN.

Marking a sophisticated evolution in his nearly two-decade-long career, the project serves as the first installment (Tome Un) of a new musical chapter. Known for his ability to blend the classic soul of the 1970s with contemporary urban sensibilities, DeVaughn’s new release leans heavily into the “Quiet Storm” radio format—a subgenre of R&B characterized by smooth, jazz-influenced melodies and romantic lyrics.

The launch of Quiet Storm Lover via EVEN is a strategic move that reflects the shifting landscape of the music industry. By choosing EVEN, DeVaughn is prioritizing a direct-to-consumer model that allows fans to “buy the art from the artist” before it hits traditional streaming services. This approach not only provides fans with early access and exclusive content but also ensures that the creator retains greater control and equity over his work.

While DeVaughn has always been a torchbearer for soulful crooning, Quiet Storm Lover (Tome Un) is described as a deep dive into the “vibe” of late-night R&B. Listeners can expect:

Velvety Vocals: DeVaughn’s signature wide-ranging tenor and falsetto.

Atmospheric Production: Introspective arrangements that evoke the feeling of 1980s and 90s soul classics.

Lyrical Intimacy: A focus on romance, vulnerability, and the complexities of modern love.

Since his debut with The Love Experience in 2005, Raheem DeVaughn has remained one of the most consistent voices in independent R&B. With Quiet Storm Lover, he continues to satisfy his core “Queen” and “King” fanbase while proving that the genre still has plenty of room for innovation through independent distribution.

For those looking to experience the next evolution of soul, Quiet Storm Lover (Tome Un) is available now on EVEN.biz.