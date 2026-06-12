Raheem DeVaughn Tops Billboard R&B Charts With Latest Single “You” (20th Anniversary Edition)

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Raheem DeVaughn has achieved a rare milestone in contemporary R&B, securing his second No. 1 single on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay charts with the 20th-anniversary re-release of his classic track, “YOU.”

The chart-topping single is a centerpiece of DeVaughn’s recently released 10th studio album, The Quiet Storm Lover (Volume 1). The album is currently available for streaming and digital download across all major music platforms, with the notable exception of Spotify.

The success of the “YOU” (20th Anniversary Edition) marks DeVaughn’s return to the top of the Billboard charts nearly two decades after his first No. 1, “Woman,” which dominated the airwaves in 2008. The artist expressed gratitude for the reception of the reimagined classic, highlighting the rare nature of such a feat in the modern music industry.

“Wow, I am truly thankful to all of the radio stations, programmers, and listeners that supported this record,” DeVaughn stated. “To think that a re-release of 20 years ago can circle the block again and be treated like a brand-new song and make it to #1 is simply rewarding and incredible.”

Beyond his chart success, DeVaughn maintains a significant presence as a media personality. He currently hosts The Original Quiet Storm on WHUR 96.3 FM, consistently holding the No. 1 spot for evening radio in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) market. Additionally, he reaches a national audience on weekends via The Quiet Storm In The Garden Of Love on SiriusXM Channel 141.

DeVaughn’s influence also extends into his extensive philanthropic work. As the founder of The LoveLife Foundation, he continues to champion community initiatives. His long-standing brand partnership with Gilead Sciences remains a focal point of his live performances, where he actively raises awareness for HIV prevention. Further information regarding these community efforts can be found at CareForTheCulture.com.

The Quiet Storm Lover (Volume 1) is available now, and “YOU” (20th Anniversary Edition) continues to receive widespread rotation on R&B radio nationwide.