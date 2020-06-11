Ralph Tresvant Set to Release New Single “All Mine” Featuring Johnny Gill Next Month

A few months ago we heard the exciting news that legendary New Edition singer Ralph Tresvant had just signed a new record deal to release an upcoming single. The deal is signed with SRG/ILS Group in partnership with his Noss’Tap LLC label.

The single is called “All Mine” and it’s a duet with his fellow New Edition and Heads of State member Johnny Gill. The song will release next month on July 3rd, 2020.

The pair most recently collaborated together on the song “Perfect” from Johnny Gill’s “Game Changer II” album.

Ralph Tresvant has not released a solo album in nearly 15 years since “Rizz-Wa-Faire” in 2006. We will have to see if this leads to a follow up album later this year.

The SRG label continues to be the premiere destination for Adult R&B talent. The current roster includes Brian McKnight, Raheem DeVaughn, Shawn Stockman, Avant, and Vivian Green.