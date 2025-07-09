Raphael Saadiq Announces Extension Of “No Bandwidth” Tour With More Dates This Fall

Following a sold out run of tour dates this Summer, R&B legend Raphael Saadiq has announced an expansion of his one-man show No Bandwidth: One Man, One Night, Three Decades of Hits with twenty-two new Fall tour dates.

The one-man-show offers a powerful blend of storytelling and emotionally evocative experience, with Saadiq guiding audiences through his celebrated 30+ year career. Attendees experience a rare glimpse into the life of the multi-talented artist, producer, instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter with never-before-told stories and performances celebrating his catalog from the early 90s to today – including Tony! Toni! Toné!, Saadiq’s solo albums, and selections from his ground-breaking production work. On No Bandwidth, Raphael shares,

“I’ve always wanted to do a one-man show. I want to challenge myself. My one-person show has three acts; I will be talking about my career, bringing a couple of instruments to express myself, singing my original music as well as covers of songs I wish I had written, and more. I want it to feel magical and like a Broadway show.”

Earlier this year, Saadiq announced the launch of the Raphael Saadiq Vinyl Club. The Vinyl Club sees Saadiq opening up his legendary vault for the first time and offering fans a never-before-seen glimpse into his iconic back catalog. This exclusive membership allows fans to receive exclusive quarterly releases of Saadiq’s most celebrated albums. This month, fans will receive Ray Ray – his 2004 self-released vintage-soul masterpiece.

Stay tuned for more exciting releases to come in 2025 and watch this space for a special live announcement from Saadiq coming soon.