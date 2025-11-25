R&B Group RSVP (Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P) Releases New Single “Lay You Down”

RSVP Channels 90s Nostalgia on New Single “Lay You Down”

R&B supergroup RSVP—featuring the combined talents of Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P—has returned with their latest single, “Lay You Down.” Tapping into the golden era of slow-burning 90s R&B, the track offers a harmony-rich sound reminiscent of groups like Jodeci.

“Lay You Down” gives each member space to shine with individual verses, coming together for a sensual track about locking in for a romantic night free of distractions. This serves as the group’s first release since their debut single, “Money Everywhere,” and sets the tone for their highly anticipated upcoming album.

The group originally came together back in 2022, and has continued the momentum since.