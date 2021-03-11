Rochelle Jordan Announces Upcoming Album “Play With the Changes”

R&B star Rochelle Jordan has just made the exciting announcement that her upcoming album “Play With the Changes” will release on April 30th.

The Toronto raised artist will release the album via the Young Art Imprint. It will feature the previously released lead single “Got Em”.

“Play With the Changes” features production from Jordan’s previous collaborators like KLSH, Machinedrum and Jimmy Edgar. The project includes dancefloor anthems that channel her UK roots where she spent her childhood listening to her brother’s 2 step hymns.

On the new album, Jordan takes on the bold task of tackling topics like depression, homesickness, and struggles with an industry that rarely has room for true originals. Fans can certainly expect to hear the next iteration in the evolution of Rochelle Jordan.

In case you missed it, a few years back we caught up with Rochelle Jordan for a rare interview to discuss her background in music.

Rochelle Jordan – Play With The Changes Tracklist:

01. LOVE U GOOD

02. GOT EM

03. NEXT 2 YOU

04. ALL ALONG

05. BROKEN STEEL

06. COUNT IT

07. ALREADY

08. NOTHING LEFT

09. LAY

10. SOMETHING

11. DANCING ELEPHANTS

12. SITUATION