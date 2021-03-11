Rochelle Jordan Announces Upcoming Album “Play With the Changes”

R&B star Rochelle Jordan has just made the exciting announcement that her upcoming album “Play With the Changes” will release on April 30th.
The Toronto raised artist will release the album via the Young Art Imprint. It will feature the previously released lead single “Got Em”.
“Play With the Changes” features production from Jordan’s previous collaborators like KLSH, Machinedrum and Jimmy Edgar. The project includes dancefloor anthems that channel her UK roots where she spent her childhood listening to her brother’s 2 step hymns.
On the new album, Jordan takes on the bold task of tackling topics like depression, homesickness, and struggles with an industry that rarely has room for true originals. Fans can certainly expect to hear the next iteration in the evolution of Rochelle Jordan.
In case you missed it, a few years back we caught up with Rochelle Jordan for a rare interview to discuss her background in music.
Rochelle Jordan – Play With The Changes Tracklist:
01. LOVE U GOOD
02. GOT EM
03. NEXT 2 YOU
04. ALL ALONG
05. BROKEN STEEL
06. COUNT IT
07. ALREADY
08. NOTHING LEFT
09. LAY
10. SOMETHING
11. DANCING ELEPHANTS
12. SITUATION