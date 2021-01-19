Rochelle Jordan Returns With New Single “Got Em”

The every mysterious Rochelle Jordan makes her return with a brand new single called “Got Em”.

The song has a deep soulful house vibe that has us grooving right along. It’s another layer of Jordan’s eclectic style and part of the reason we’ve been so excited about her for many years now.

This is the first we are hearing from Rochelle Jordan in nearly a year since she released “Fill Me In” in late 2019.

Of course we continue to anticipate the follow up to her album “1021” from 2014. Around the release of the album, we were able to score a rare interview with her to get the scoop on her career. You can check that out here.