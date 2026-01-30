Houston-based R&B group Sentury has released “Forever (Acoustic),” a stripped-down version of their current charting single. The release includes an accompanying monochrome music video filmed in a studio setting, documenting the vocal recording process.

Sentury, composed of members Leo, CJ, AJ, and Rico, currently holds the #14 position on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with the original version of “Forever.” The track has been featured on editorial playlists across Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora. This follows the group’s 2025 achievement with “Only Human,” a reimagining of the Jeffrey Osborne classic that reached #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart.

Formed in 2011, the quartet originated in Houston, where the founding members met through church services. After the addition of CJ, the group initially signed with a major label before transitioning to an independent model under Gateway Records, founded by group member Leo.

The group’s current momentum includes a performance at the most recent Essence Festival and recognition as the first R&B group in 25 years to secure a #1 spot on the Billboard charts. Sentury’s musical style is characterized by multi-layered harmonies and live instrumentation, a sound the members describe as “grown man R&B.”

“Forever (Acoustic)” is now available on all digital platforms, focusing on themes of commitment and enduring partnership.