Sevyn Streeter Shares Her Rendition Of Holiday Favorite “The Christmas Song”

Sevyn Streeter is in the holiday spirit as she shares a special rendition of the timeless classic “The Christmas Song”.

This version of the song was produced by Eric Hudson, and features Sevyn’s sultry vocals backed by Lonny Bereal on the piano. The accompany visual was directed by Mike Ho.

The release comes on the heels of Sevyn’s latest single “23” from back in September Earlier this year, Sevyn Streeter released the deluxe version of her sophomore album “Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz”.

The singer/songwriter is currently back in the studio recording new music for her third album, which will be released in 2023.