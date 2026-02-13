Shae Universe Honors D’Angelo On New Single “D’ANGELO’S JOINT”

Rising UK R&B star Shae Universe has released her latest single, “D’Angelo’s Joint,” a reflective tribute to the legacy of soul music. The track follows her recent collaboration with Ariel J, “Journey To The Sun,” as she continues to expand her global footprint.

Produced by The Prodigal Sons, the record was written shortly after the passing of R&B icon D’Angelo. The song explores the timeless impact of the genre, paired with a lyric visualizer that uses the evolution of Black hair as a metaphor for the aesthetic and cultural growth of soul music over generations.

“I wanted to make a simple yet significant visual commentary, emphasizing the beauty, range, and depth of soul in honor of D’Angelo and all who came before,” said Universe regarding the project’s creative direction.

Born in Nigeria and raised in the UK, Shae Universe has established herself as a leading voice in the international R&B scene. Since her debut in 2015, she has maintained a successful independent career, earning praise from industry veterans such as Lalah Hathaway, Jon B, and Estelle.

The release of “D’Angelo’s Joint” caps off a highly productive period for the artist, following the 2024 release of her project Love’s Letter, which was accompanied by a deluxe edition and her first European headline tour.

Photo Credit: @KarisBeaumont