Shantel May Releases Debut Album “Triggered, But Here” (Stream)

Rising R&B artist Shantel May has just released her anticipated debut album “Triggered, But Here”, via MNRK Music Group.

The album is vintage R&B layered with gritty hip-hop undertones that give the songs a raw edge, bridging generations of music while keeping it modern.

This album is a deeply personal exploration of Shantel’s experiences navigating complex relationships, self-reflection, and growth. It features previous singles like “Love It Here” with Lola Brooke, and “5 Minutes” featuring Tone Stith.

With Triggered, But Here, Shantel May is solidifying her place as an artist unafraid to push the boundaries, crafting a project that’s as much for the heart as it is for the culture.