Legendary Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman has just released a deluxe edition of his solo debut album “Foreward”.

The release comes via Stockman’s own label Rosewood Ent., and also includes the bonus track “Cocoa Blue”. He had already released the album back in April 2020, and you can check out our interview from when we spoke to him about it here.

Included on the album are the standout tracks “Feelin Lil Som’n” and “All I Do”.