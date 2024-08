Shazam Conner (of the group H-Town) and Bobby V. have come together for the brand new single “Weekend”.

The new song was produced by Twnty47 and released independently via Shazam Music/So, Let’s Talk.

Shazam Conner is the lead singer and founding member of the legendary R&B group H-Town and in 2023 announced he was pursuing a solo career and released his debut solo single “Strokey Doke”.

His second single was “Pac Man”.

Bobby V. most recently released his live album earlier this year.