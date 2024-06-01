Bobby V. Releases New Live Album “Bobby V. In Concert” (Stream)

R&B veteran Bobby V. gives us a taste of what you can expect to experience at one of his shows, with the new live album “Bobby V. In Concert”.

The album was recorded during his performance at one of his recent shows and he is backed by a full band.

Included are the project are hits spanning his entire career from his own songs and songs he was featured on. Also included is a new song called “Karma” which he performed live for the first time that night.

Although Bobby V. hasn’t released an album of new music since “Electrik” in 2018, he’s been working with his supergroup RSVP in recent years as well as developing new artists.