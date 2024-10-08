Shazam Conner (Of H-Town) Releases New Solo Single “Yeen Ready”

Shazam Conner of the legendary R&B group H-Town continues his solo journey with the release of his new single “Yeen Ready”.

The song was produced by Twnty47 and comes on the heels of Shazam’s current single “Weekend,” a collaboration with R&B star Bobby V. The song is currently #24 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay, and has so far spent nine weeks on the chart.

While H-Town continues to tour and release music, Shazam launched his solo career in 2023 with the single “Strokey Doke,” a collaboration with his H-Town groupmates, G.I. and the late Dino Conner. The single reached #27 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.