Slim (of 112) Releases New Solo Single “Somebody to Love”

Slim of the legendary group 112 has continued to represent the brand through touring across the world. However, he returns once again with a new solo single, called “Somebody to Love”.

He’s touting the song as part of the official soundtrack to the Summer, and you’ll catch that vibe once you hear the undeniable groove.

Even as he remains a part of 112, he continues to bless us with new solo music. He previously gave us the song “Gotta Have Faith” featuring Eric Bellinger and Faith Evans back in 2023.