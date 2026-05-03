Stokley Releases New Single “Need Love”

R&B legend and Mint Condition frontman Stokley has returned with a compelling new single, “Need Love,” now available on all digital platforms via his independent BluRaffe Ent.

The track marks a significant evolution for the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, serving as a soulful commentary on the modern social climate. Characterized by Stokley’s signature vocal agility and a lush, percussive arrangement, “Need Love” moves beyond traditional romance to address a universal human necessity.

In “Need Love,” Stokley explores the emotional toll of isolation and the fast-paced nature of the digital age. The song’s lyrics advocate for patience, connection, and the intentional pursuit of affection in a world that often feels disconnected.

“I know it’s a lot going on,” Stokley sings, framing the record as a much-needed reprieve. “I’m a man who needs love / 24/7, no resting.”

The single’s production bridges the gap between classic soul and contemporary R&B, featuring live instrumentation—a hallmark of Stokley’s career—alongside a crisp, modern bounce that has already begun to resonate on Urban Adult Contemporary radio formats.

The release follows a highly active period for the artist. Following the success of his sophomore solo album, Sankofa, which produced several Top 10 R&B hits, Stokley has continued to solidify his place as a premier voice in independent soul.

“Need Love” is out now via DSING Records and all major streaming services.