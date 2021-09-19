Stokley Talks New Album “Sankofa”, Becoming a Solo Artist, Progressing The R&B Genre (Exclusive Interview)

Legendary singer Stokley Williams has had quite a run since stepping away from Mint Condition and launching his solo career a few years back. His long anticipated debut album “Introducing Stokley” gave us a taste of what he has to offer through a sound that is a bit different from what we were used to hearing from the group, but with all of the signature vocals.

He recently returned with his sophomore follow up “Sankofa”. In the process of creating the project, he linked up with his original collaborators Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis to put it out.

The results so far have been magical. He scored his #1 hit on Adult R&B Radio with the song “She” recently. Stokley’s following single offers have garnered strong results as well.

The “Sankofa” album itself is a very dynamic body of work that builds well upon the debut.

We recently had a chance to interview Stokley to discuss “Sankofa” and so much more. Check out what he had to say in the video above.