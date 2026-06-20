Syd Releases New Single “2 Many Days”

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Syd has officially released her latest single, “2 Many Days.” The track, released via Free Lunch and Warner Records, offers a contemplative look back at the artist’s formative years in the music industry.

“2 Many Days” features Syd’s signature crisp vocal delivery over a smooth, pulsing beat. The song serves as a nostalgic exploration of her early career, contrasting her humble beginnings—which included sharing music on MySpace and recording in a makeshift driveway studio—with the complexities of her current status as an R&B superstar. The track serves as both a celebration of her relentless work ethic and a frank reckoning with the demands of fame.

The new release follows the project’s sultry, upbeat lead single, “Callin” (feat. Blu June), and offers a deeper glimpse into the narrative arc of her forthcoming album, Beard.

Co-produced by Syd, the album features a prestigious list of collaborators, including Raphael Saadiq, Big Sean, Rodney Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, Van Hunt, Blu June, and Jordan Ward. Syd describes the project as a “coming-of-age” snapshot that embraces self-acceptance and challenges societal standards of beauty.

“The title was inspired by the peach fuzz on my upper lip that society has always taught me to hate,” Syd shared regarding the album’s conceptual core. “I fell in love with my peach fuzz and it made me rethink everything that was supposed to make me feel insecure. It allowed me to take my confidence into my own hands, and own everything that I am.”

In celebration of the release of Beard, Syd has announced an upcoming European headlining tour slated for August. The trek will include stops in major markets, including London, Paris, and Amsterdam. Detailed routing and ticket information are currently available through her official website.

Following her GRAMMY-winning contributions to Beyoncé’s Renaissance and her status as a singular voice in the R&B genre, Beard is being positioned as her most evolved and impressive studio effort to date.

“2 Many Days” is available now on all digital streaming platforms, accompanied by an official visualizer.