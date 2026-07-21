Syd Releases New Solo Album “Beard” (Stream)

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and co-founder of the acclaimed collective THE INTERNET, Syd, has officially released her highly anticipated third solo album, Beard. Arriving via Free Lunch/Warner Records, the project is accompanied by the release of a brand-new music video for the standout track “Any Time,” featuring James Fauntleroy.

Co-produced by Syd herself, Beard serves as a true coming-of-age documentary of the R&B innovator’s evolution as both an artist and an individual. The LP boasts an impressive roster of heavy-hitting collaborators and friends, including Raphael Saadiq, Big Sean, Rodney Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, Van Hunt, Blu June, and Jordan Ward.

The project stands as a testament to Syd’s massive contributions to contemporary R&B while simultaneously pushing the genre’s boundaries forward. The album’s release was preceded by the acclaimed solo singles “Callin” (feat. Blu June) and “2 Many Days.”

The album’s title is as deeply layered as its production. Syd describes the record as a snapshot of her current life and a deeply personal exercise in empowerment and self-acceptance.

“The title was inspired by the peach fuzz on my upper lip that society has always taught me to hate,” Syd explained. “I fell in love with my peach fuzz and it made me rethink everything that was supposed to make me feel insecure. It allowed me to take my confidence into my own hands, and own everything that I am and everything I love about myself, regardless of what anyone else thinks.”

Syd further noted that the title serves as a metaphor for her position within the music industry. “The title also represents the way I see myself in relation to my peers, especially in music. ‘The bearded lady.’ Not so much a spectacle in my case, but an anomaly and an outlier. Hard to compare. I’m owning that too. Taking things that were once insecurities and flipping them on their head has been extremely empowering.”

Alongside the album, Syd unveiled the music video for “Any Time,” a soul-stirring track exploring the natural ebbs and flows of a relationship. The song beautifully melds Syd’s signature soothing vocals with a guest verse from renowned singer, songwriter, and producer James Fauntleroy.

The accompanying visual delivers a heartfelt series of rom-com-inspired vignettes, intimately capturing moments between Syd and her wife, Simone.

Beard arrives during an incredibly fruitful chapter in Syd’s career. Since emerging as a singular voice with Odd Future, she has released multiple critically lauded, GRAMMY-nominated albums with THE INTERNET. Just last year, in 2025, she celebrated the 10th anniversary of the band’s landmark breakthrough album, Ego Death.

Beyond her own releases, Syd has lent her elite pen and vocal production to an expansive catalog of global superstars, recently earning a GRAMMY for co-writing Beyoncé’s hit “Plastic Off the Sofa” from the Renaissance album. Outside the studio, the multi-hyphenate continues to expand her footprint, fronting major campaigns for fashion giants such as Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and Adidas, and building her own recording studio in Los Angeles.

Beard and the official music video for “Any Time” are available to stream now across all major digital platforms.