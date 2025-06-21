Syleena Johnson Shares A Touching Tribute To Those She Lost In Video For “Watching Over”

Syleena Johnson released a powerful new music video for her song “Watching Over” from her final album “Legacy”.

The visual is more than just the first video release from her final album, Legacy; it is a deeply personal tribute video to the life and legacy of those who’ve shaped her path, including dear friend and industry mentor, Angie Stone. It is also dedicated to the memory of Syleena’s late father, legendary soul and blues artist Syl Johnson, and her uncle, celebrated guitarist Jimmy Johnson. These three helped build the musical foundation Syleena stands on today, and their influence pulses through every note of this song.

Syleena’s tribute stands as a moving reminder of how music helps us process grief, celebrate life, and preserve history. The video brings the song’s poignant lyrics to life, with powerful imagery that reflects on loss and the enduring presence of those we’ve loved.

Syleena Johnson’s album “Legacy” is available now following its release last year