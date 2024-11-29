TA Thomas Releases New Holiday Single “Under the Tree”

Emerging R&B star TA Thomas checks in for the holiday season with the release of his new original Christmas song “Under the Tree”.

The song is a seductive Santa jam that’s infused with ice-melting melodies. TA croons about his gratitude for companionship on the new single.

“Under The Tree” continues TA’s incredible run this year, which includes inking a new deal with High Standardz and Def Jam Recordings. He parlayed that momentum into the release of his single “Risky”.

Listen to “Under The Tree” above and stay tuned for more from TA Thomas.

Also in case you missed it, you can check out our recent interview with TA Thomas.