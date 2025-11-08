Tamar Braxton Releases New EP “Heartbreak Retrograde” (Stream)

Powerhouse songstress Tamar Braxton has officially released her highly anticipated new project, the six-song EP, “Heartbreak Retrograde”. This new project is a major moment for contemporary R&B, showcasing Braxton’s signature, raw vocal power alongside deeply personal songwriting.

The cathartic project serves as a musical diary entry, inviting listeners to join Braxton on a vulnerable journey through the complex landscape of love—exploring the challenges, the triumphs, and the crucial lessons learned in its wake.

“Heartbreak Retrograde” boasts an exceptionally polished sound, thanks to its collaboration with GRAMMY®-winning hitmaker Tricky Stewart. Stewart, known for crafting smash hits for artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber, serves as the EP’s producer, providing a sophisticated, contemporary R&B soundscape that perfectly complements Braxton’s commanding voice.

The production is engineered to feel both retrospective, acknowledging classic R&B roots, and distinctly modern, ensuring the project resonates strongly with today’s audience. This partnership has resulted in an EP that is structurally flawless and emotionally potent.

The six-song EP follows a clear emotional arc, detailing the various phases of navigating a complicated relationship and eventual healing.

“You On You”: This track is the EP’s demonstrated commercial success, having quickly become a chart-topping R&B radio hit. It features an infectious groove and confident delivery, affirming Braxton’s ability to create powerful, modern R&B singles. The track is currently available on all major digital platforms and is actively impacting radio nationwide.

“4am”: Described as sultry and inviting, “4am” captures the intimate, late-night reflections that often accompany deep connection or disconnection. It leans into a mature, sensual R&B sound, perfect for the core adult contemporary R&B audience.

“Love Me”: This track serves as the EP’s emotional anchor. It is a heartfelt, vulnerable plea that grounds the entire project’s narrative. “Love Me” speaks to the essential human need for genuine affection and validation, using Braxton’s formidable vocal range to convey raw urgency.

“Letter to a Leo”: A standout track for its clever, specific lyrical concept, allowing Braxton to dive deep into a personalized critique or tribute, adding layers to the project’s diaristic feel.

“SAFER” and “WYKYK”: These tracks fill out the emotional journey, showcasing Braxton’s vocal versatility across different tempos and lyrical moods, from introspective contemplation to assertive confidence.

The release of Heartbreak Retrograde confirms Tamar Braxton’s ongoing relevance and importance in the R&B genre. Known for her reality television presence and acting roles, her music always provides the most direct and unfiltered access to her personal life and struggles.

This EP arrives after significant anticipation and firmly places the focus back on her extraordinary vocal talent and her evolution as a woman who has found clarity and conviction through her romantic experiences. “Heartbreak Retrograde” is not just a collection of songs; it’s a therapeutic journey shared openly with her loyal fanbase.

Fans eager to experience Tamar Braxton’s new sound can stream the project globally now, and look forward to hearing the latest R&B hit, “You On You,” on their local radio stations.