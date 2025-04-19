Tamar Braxton Releases New Single “You On You” (Produced by Tricky Stewart)

Tamar Braxton gives us a taste of her upcoming EP with the release of the new ladies anthem single “You on You”.

The song was produced by Tricky Stewart and is set to be included on her upcoming EP which will release in Summer 2025.

It is the follow-up to Braxton’s hit single, “Notice Me,” which soared to #2 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart, marking Braxton’s fifth Top 10 entry on this chart and her highest peak to date. She adds about the song:

“My new single is about embracing the strength it takes to use your voice in any relationship that isn’t serving your best interest. I am thrilled to have teamed up with my label partner, Platform Sounds, again. I pray I make all my Tamartians proud!”

Braxton is currently co-headlining The October Nights: Calling All Lovers Tour alongside October London.

Following the single’s release, Tamar Braxton will join her mother Ms. E, on the J. HUD show on Friday, April 25 in support of her #1 CLEO TV show, “Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E.” “Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E,” will conclude its first season on Wednesday, April 30at 9/8C on CLEO TV.