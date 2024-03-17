Tamar Braxton Releases New Single “Notice Me”

R&B superstar Tamar Braxton returns with the surprise new single “Notice Me”.

The captivating ballad was co-written by Braxton along with Nyerere Davidson and Amber Smith. It offers a heartfelt exploration of love, vulnerability, and the longing for acknowledgment. With her signature soulful vocals, Braxton effortlessly conveys the raw emotions that resonate deeply with listeners.

Also releasing is an accompanying visual which beautifully complements the song’s message, adding an additional layer of depth and emotion to the overall experience.

This is the first new offering from Tamar Braxton since she released the chart topping hit single “Changed” in 2023, followed by her collaborative single with the We Sound Crazy Podcast on the song “You Bring The Love”.

Stay tuned for more from Tamar Braxton this year.