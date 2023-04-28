Tamika Scott (from Xscape) Releases New Single “Tonight” Featuring Method Man

Tamika Scott from the legendary group Xscape links up with rapper Method Man for her latest single “Tonight”.

The song originally came out in 2019, but now gets an upgrade in 2023 with the assist from the legendary Wu-Tung member.

The new music comes on the heels of her appearance the Bravo reality show “SWV & Xscape: the Queens of R&B” alongside her group.

Tamika originally released her debut solo EP “Family Affair” back in 2019, and we also interviewed her during that time to get the backstory on the project.