Tanya Nolan Releases Video For Latest Single “Honey”

Check out the sensual and steamy video for the new single from emerging R&B sensation Tanya Nolan called “Honey”.

The song was written by Tanya Nolan and Raheem DeVaughn and produced by Karl Powell Jr. (KP The Colleagues) and Timothy L. Jordan.

“Honey” is a fusion of passion and soul and is set to make its impact on the charts. Nolan adds:

“The song is a blend of raw emotion, sensuality, and an unapologetic celebration of love. Music fan can anticipate a musical journey into passion and desire and a different side of me.”

Tanya Nolan has already had great success on the Billboard charts with previous singles “Let’s Celebrate” and “Pace Yourself” with Raheem DeVaughn.