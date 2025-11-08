Teddy Riley Introduces Guy 2.0, A New Iteration Of His Legendary Group With A New Lineup

Legendary producer/singer/songwriter Teddy Riley has made the stunning announcement that he has created a new version of his legendary group Guy.

The group will now be known as Guy 2.0. The revamped lineup includes Fred “Ljai” Robinson (who was previously part of the group Profyle), J Stylz (who was part of BS2), and Ray Lavender (R&B artist previously signed to Geffen).

Notably, the group does not include former members Aaron Hall and Damion Hall.

This is a similar situation to a decade ago when Teddy Riley unveiled his new version of Blackstreet as BS2 with a revamped lineup as well.

We don’t know much more about what to expect just yet, but it appears the group has already performed limited shows. We will just have to wait and see if new music is to follow as well.

Although the original group Guy has performed shows in recent years (including as part of a tour with New Edition), it’s unclear what prompted this drastic change. There has not been a new album from Guy since “Guy III” in 2000.

We will just have to wait and see what further developments come from this announcement.