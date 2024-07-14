Teedra Moses Releases New Single “With All My Heart” (Acoustic)

It’s been awhile since we’ve got some new music from Teedra Moses, but she returns with the new single “With All My Heart” (Acoustic).

Featured on the song are vocals from her frequent collaborator J. Black. She shared about the song’s release on Instagram:

“I cook slow but I cook good!! My new song dropped yesterday!! We worked long and hard on this one. Creating a simple but poignant song (for me) takes more than you would expect lol but we did it! and I looooove it! Support your indie sista!”

When we last heard from Teedra Moses, she had joined The Colleagues on the song “90’s Kinda Love” in 2022. She also released her own single “Make Me” in 2021.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve received a new project from Teedra Moses, so hopefully this leads to one!