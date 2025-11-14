Teedra Moses Releases Reimagined Version of Her Iconic Debut Album “Complex Simplicity” (Stream)

Twenty-one years after her critically acclaimed debut, singer/songwriter Teedra Moses has unveiled her new project, the EP “Complex Simplicity (Reimagined)”, now available worldwide.

This reimagined EP revisits the foundation of her 2004 modern day R&B classic, “Complex Simplicity”, which is celebrated for its blend of classic soul, “streetwise” lyricism, and revolutionary feminine perspective. The new project maintains the original’s nostalgia while showcasing Teedra’s artistic and personal evolution.

“Complex Simplicity (Reimagined)” features an impressive lineup of contributors, including Ab-Soul, Dawn Richard, Durand Bernarr, Gerald Clayton, Rose Gold, and Theo Croker. The release follows the lead single, “Doin’ You,” which features international GRAMMY Award-winning artist Estelle.

“When revisiting Complex Simplicity, I wanted to reconnect with the softer, more feminine parts of myself and bring that sensuality forward,” Teedra shared. “With this reimagined version, I wanted to honor the lyrics fans have loved for two decades, while evolving the production to create something that feels both familiar and new.”

The EP Tracklist:

“Caught Up”

“Doin’ You” ft. Estelle

“Outta My Head” ft. Dawn Richard

“Complex Simplicity” ft. Durand Bernarr

“Rescue Me” ft. Rose Gold, Theo Croker & Gerald Clayton

“You Better Tell Her”

“Last Day” ft. Ab-Soul

“Be Your Girl (Luxurious Mashup)”