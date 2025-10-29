Teedra Moses Taps Estelle For New Song “Doin’ You” + Announces Upcoming “Complex Simplicity (Reimagined)” EP

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Teedra Moses marks her return with a newly reimagined version of her celebrated single, “Doin’ You,” featuring Estelle. This collaboration serves as the lead release from her forthcoming EP, “Complex Simplicity (Reimagined)”, which is set to arrive on Wednesday, November 12.

Teedra Moses explained that the goal for this updated track was to get people moving:

“The reimagining concept for *Doin’ You* was to make women and men dance together. The rhythm Jacques and I created automatically invited Estelle because she is sensual, sexy, soulful, fun and free! Working on ‘Doin’ You’ with her was extremely simple because that’s my sister, my real friend. I love this collaboration because it was as easy and genuine as it feels!”

The original 2004 album, “Complex Simplicity”, cemented Teedra Moses as one of R&B’s most beloved and quietly revolutionary voices. Its signature blend of classic soul, streetwise lyricism, and confident femininity laid the groundwork for much of modern R&B and has influenced a generation of artists.

Two decades later, “Complex Simplicity (Reimagined)” honors that original legacy while offering fresh interpretations of her most celebrated songs. The EP explores themes of growth, collaboration, and sonic evolution, featuring contributions from a diverse group of artists including Durand Bernarr, Dawn Richard, Rose Gold, Theo Croker, Gerald Clayton, and Ab-Soul.

COMPLEX SIMPLICITY (REIMAGINED) TRACKLIST:

“Caught Up”

“Doin’ You” ft. Estelle

“Outta My Head” ft. Dawn Richard

“Complex Simplicity” ft. Durand Bernarr

“Rescue Me” ft. Rose Gold, Theo Croker & Gerald Clayton

“You Better Tell Her”

“Last Day” ft. Ab-Soul

“Be Your Girl (Luxurious Mashup)”