Teyana Taylor Releases New Album “Escape Room” (Stream)

R&B superstar Teyana Taylor makes a bold statement with the release of her highly-anticipated album and short film visual experience, “Escape Room”, out now via Def Jam Recordings.

Blurring the boundaries between music, film, and storytelling, “Escape Room” is an immersive, multi-sensory journey that embodies freedom, heartbreak, and healing. The project collides sound and cinema into an unforgettable experience.

For this bold statement, Teyana brought together an all-star ensemble of collaborators from across music, film, and culture. The album and film feature contributions from Jill Scott, Tyla, Lucky Daye, and Kaytranada, alongside narration from Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Regina King, Niecy Nash, Jodie Turner-Smith, La La, and Tash Smith. Her daughters Rue Rose and Junie also make special appearances, grounding the work in family and legacy.

Teyana shared about the project:

“Escape Room isn’t just a film or an album, it’s a world I built to live in, bleed in, and heal in. I poured my heart into every layer, from the story to the sound, to capture that journey we all take through the shadows of heartbreak, whether that’s love lost, friendships broken, dreams deferred and guide you toward the lightness of healing. It’s the visual representation of my scars, the picture of my healing, and a mirror for anyone ready to face their own truth. This is more than a story… it’s a place to break free.”

The short film can be streamed on the Amazon Music app and Twitch.

Escape Room features previously released single “Long Time.”

Teyana not only stars in this enigmatic post-apocalyptic/futuristic, noir romance thriller, but she also wrote, directed, and produced it under the banner of her all-female production company The Aunties. The accompanying album stands out as her first new music in five years.