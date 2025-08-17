The Amours Release Debut Album “Girls Will Be Girls” (Stream)

R&B sister group The Amours (made up of Jakiya and Shaina) have officially released their long-awaited debut album “Girls Will Be Girls”.

The project is a vibrant, vulnerable, and celebratory collection that captures the multifaceted experiences of womanhood, love, and empowerment.

“Girls Will Be Girls” was executive-produced by Camper and blends lush harmonies, warm R&B grooves, and genre-bending production to create a timeless yet modern sound. This is the follow up to their EP “Changes” which came out last year, and introduces the group’s evolution into fully realized artists and storytellers.

The group adds about the project:

“Girls Will Be Girls is here, baby! As you all know, Love and sisterhood are the core of our artistry and brand. As though we’re women and sisters, we relate to many things when it comes to life and love. We wanted to create a body of work that women all over the world could find a piece of themselves in. We made this album for the lover girls, for the cocky girls, the fly girls, the island girls, and the girls that don’t know how to put words to their feelings. In a world that constantly tries to put us against each other, here’s a little something to show you how much more alike we are than we differ. From our hearts, to your ears! Girls Will Be Girls to the world!”

Across the album’s ten tracks, The Amours invite listeners on a journey that’s as playful as it is profound—moving from infectious, feel-good anthems to soul-stirring ballads that lay bare the complexities of relationships and self-growth. Themes of vulnerability, confidence, sisterhood, and resilience weave through every song, underscoring the duo’s mission to uplift and connect through music.

“Girls Will Be Girls” marks not just a career milestone, but a declaration of their voice, vision, and place in the culture.