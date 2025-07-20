The Amours Release New Single “Clarity” (Produced by Camper)

R&B duo The Amours (made up of sisters Jakiya and Shaina) return with the brand new single “Clarity”. The song was produced by longtime collaborator Camper and is a raw, emotionally charged anthem about choosing transparency, knowing your worth, and putting yourself first.

The song is set to be included on the group’s upcoming project “Girls Will Be Girls” which will release on August 15th.

The Amours add about the song and upcoming album:

“‘Clarity’ is for the true yearners. As you all know, we’re lover girls for real! And we can attest that all we truly want is for the love that our hearts desire to be as clear as possible. Especially, when you know your worth and you don’t want to waste your time carrying avoidable emotional damage. We’re excited for you all to witness us dive into a different level of vulnerability with ‘Clarity,’ along with the songs on our upcoming album. Cheers to accepting nothing less than Clarity in your relationships and putting yourself first!”

This is the first offering from the group since they released their EP “Changes” last year.

With the announcement of “Girls Will Be Girls”, The Amours step even deeper into their artistry—offering a body of work that is unfiltered, feminine, and deeply human.