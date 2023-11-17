The Amours Release New Single “JK, I Love You”

R&B group The Amours return with the release of the brand new single called “JK, I Love You”. The duo of Jakiya and Shaina also released a visual to accompany the song.

The group are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming EP “Around the Way Girl” in early 2024. The project is produced by DJ Camper & Executive Produced by famed songwriter turned executive Harold Lilly Jr.

Earlier this year, they released another single called “Before I Met You”.

The Amours have built a name for themselves by singing backup for PJ Morton over the years. They won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “How Deep Is Your Love”–a cover of The Bee Gees’ 1977 classic–found on Morton’s Gumbo album.

Back in 2019, they signed with PJ Morton and released their debut EP “Mon Amour”.