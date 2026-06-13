The Dream Teams Up With Usher For New Single “Tampa”

Music industry titans The-Dream and Usher have officially joined forces once again, dropping their highly anticipated new collaborative single, “Tampa.” The track arrives as the latest taste of The-Dream’s forthcoming studio album, Love Hate II, which serves as a spiritual successor to his 2007 breakout debut.

“Tampa” captures the signature chemistry that has made previous collaborations between the two icons—such as the smash hit “My Boo” and various contributions to Usher’s Confessions era—so culturally significant.

Produced with the lush, layered vocal arrangements and infectious rhythmic bounce that define The-Dream’s production style, “Tampa” blends contemporary trap-soul sensibilities with the polished, classic R&B sound that brought both artists to global superstardom. Usher’s effortless tenor provides a perfect counterpoint to The-Dream’s evocative, melodic hooks, delivering a smooth, mid-tempo anthem that feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

The release of “Tampa” marks a pivotal moment in the rollout of Love Hate II. Nearly two decades after Love Hate introduced the world to The-Dream’s unique “dream-pop” R&B aesthetic—and birthed timeless classics like “Shawty Is a 10” and “Falsetto”—the sequel project is being hailed as one of the most anticipated R&B releases of the year.

While Love Hate defined the late-2000s sonic landscape, Love Hate II aims to bridge the gap between that legendary era and The-Dream’s current status as one of the most influential songwriters and producers in modern music. The project is expected to feature a mix of high-profile collaborations and the experimental soul production that cemented The-Dream as the industry’s go-to architect for emotional, genre-bending anthems.

The pairing of The-Dream and Usher remains a gold standard for R&B synergy. With Usher coming off a massive series of career celebrations and The-Dream continuing to shape the sounds of contemporary heavyweights, “Tampa” arrives at a moment where their collective influence is at an all-time high.

The single is poised to make a significant impact on R&B radio and digital streaming charts, serving as a powerful catalyst for the Love Hate II campaign.

“Tampa” is available now across all digital service providers, with Love Hate II expected to arrive on July 10th.