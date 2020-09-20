The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 111 *Revisiting The Year 2006 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2006 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Ne-Yo, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Tamia, Danity Kane and Avant. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:01 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 2006

0:03:24 – Looking back at Ne-Yo’s debut album “In My Own Words”

0:06:35 – Initial reaction when Justin Timberlake and Timbaland released “SexyBack”

0:13:36 – Looking back at Ciara’s “The Evolution” and Tamia’s “Between Friends”

0:18:20 – Other great R&B albums in 2006 including Jaheim, Donell Jones and Avant

0:17:33 – Looking at debut albums from LeToya, Cassie, Danity Kane

0:33:34 – Rookie Of The Year 2006

0:37:40 – Most anticipated album of 2006

0:40:17 – Most slept on albums of 2007

0:45:15 – The Twitter Thriller of 2007

0:48:00 – Top 3 albums of 2007

