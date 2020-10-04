The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 113 *Revisiting The Year 2004 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2004 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Usher, Janet Jackson, John Legend, Brandy and Destiny’s Child. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:01 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 2004

0:02:00 – Looking back at Usher “Confessions” album

0:08:00 – Reflecting on Destiny Child’s final album “Destiny’s Fulfilled” and Jill Scott’s “Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2”

0:16:00 – Albums and great music videos from Tamia, Christina Milian and Ashanti

0:18:40 – Big success for Mario and Mario Winans

0:23:48 – Janet Jackson’s very underrated album “Damita Jo”

0:29:35 – Celebrating albums from Carl Thomas, the person we’re not allowed to talk about, Rahsaan Patterson and Raphael Saadiq

0:28:00 – Looking at the 2004 rookies in R&B

0:38:40 – Is Brandy’s “Afrodisiac” better than “Full Moon”?

0:40:22 – Rookie Of The Year 2004

0:42:25 – Most anticipated album of 2004

0:44:52 – Most slept on albums of 2004

0:46:31 – Top 3 albums of 2004

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4