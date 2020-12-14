The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 122 *Revisiting The Year 1998 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 1998 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Brandy, Monica, Whitney Houston, Faith Evans, Tamia, Lauryn Hill, 112, and Dru Hill. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:00 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 1998

0:04:16 – Reflecting on Deborah Cox’s second album “One Wish”

0:05:25 – Looking at Faith Evans’ “Keep The Faith” and Whitney Houston “My Love Is Your Love”

0:10:00 – Reflecting on Brandy’s “Never Say Never” album and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine”

0:14:20- Talking about Total and Xscape

0:17:15 – Looking at at albums from Montell Jordan, Maxwell

0:20:46 – Reflecting on Keith Sweats’ “Still In The Game”

0:22:09 – R Kelly’s “R” album

0:26:05 – Looking back at 112 and Dru Hill’s second albums

0:34:30 – Rookie Of The Year Of 1999

1:06:05 – Top 3 albums of 1999

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4