The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 128 *Revisiting The Year 1992 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 1992 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are SWV, Mary J. Blige, Sade, Bobby Brown and En Vogue. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:00 – Recapping Ashanti/Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle

0:05:00 – Looking at 1992

0:08:32 – Revisiting Bobby Brown’s “Bobby” album

0:12:18 – “The Bodyguard” and “Boomerang” soundtrack

0:15:45 – Looking at En Vogue’s “Funky Divas” album

0:19:25 – Sade’s “Love Deluxe”

0:24:00- Debut albums from 1992

0:48:50 – Rookie Of The Year Of 1992

0:54:18 – Top 3 albums of 1992

