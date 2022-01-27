There is no question that Glenn Lewis is one of the most powerful vocalists of his generation. The comparisons to the vocal tone of Stevie Wonder came early, and although Glenn didn’t quite live up to the discography of Stevie, he’s certainly given us some great songs over the years.

Glenn Lewis has technically only released two solo albums to date: “World Outside My Window” and “Moment of Truth”. There have of course been many stops and starts along the way, leaving behind the shelved albums “Back for More” and “Remember Me”. He did pop up a few years back to provide all of the vocals on the “Chasing Goosebumps” album from DJ Jazzy Jeff’s The Playlist retreat.

As you will see from the list below, Glenn has also given us plenty of great collaborations which ended up on other artists’ albums. We certainly do hope there is a lot more to come in the future as well.

Without further ado, here is our list of The Top 10 Best Glenn Lewis Songs in chronological order. (click any song title to listen to it).

Honorable Mention:

-Bout Your Love (from the “Rudimental 2k” album)

-Simple Things (from the “World Outside My Window” album)

-Something To See (from the “World Outside My Window” album)

–Hot Girl (with Baby Blue Soundcrew) (from the “Private Party: Collectors Edition” album)

–Only Be In Love (with Baby Blue Soundcrew) (from the “Private Party: Collectors Edition” album)

-Where is the Love (with Amel Larrieux) (from Stanley Clarke’s “1, 2, to the Bass” album)

-Your Love Is Too Much (from the “Back for More” album)

-Missing My Woman (from the “Back for More” album)

-The Most (from the “Back for More” album)

-Don’t Worry (from the “Remember Me” album)

-Can’t Live Without You (from the “Remember Me” album)

–Relax (Non-Album Single)

-Good One (Non-Album Single)

-All I See Is You (from the “Moment of Truth” album)

-Better With Time (from the “Moment of Truth” album)

-Number 1 (with Slakah The Beatchild) (from the “Soul Movement Vol. 1” album)

-Mr. Grump (from the “Chasing Goosebumps” album)